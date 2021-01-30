Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.14.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.65. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 77.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 26.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.