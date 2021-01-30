Antiample Market Cap Reaches $714,390.04 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Antiample token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $714,390.04 and approximately $55.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Antiample can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

