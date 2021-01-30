Anyswap Reaches One Day Volume of $46,337.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $2.82 million and $46,337.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,377,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

