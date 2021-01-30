Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.77 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

