API3 (API3) Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. API3 has a market capitalization of $73.81 million and $19.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00015804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

