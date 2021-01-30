APIX Market Capitalization Tops $6.18 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $118,910.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.