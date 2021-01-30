Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $1.81 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

