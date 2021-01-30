Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

