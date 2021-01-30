Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Apollon Limassol token can now be bought for $4.97 or 0.00014737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $691,219.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00195993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.