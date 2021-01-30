Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Appen in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APPEF opened at $17.34 on Friday. Appen has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

