Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.