Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 173.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

