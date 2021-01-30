Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s 2nd Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $293,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

