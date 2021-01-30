Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

