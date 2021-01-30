Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

