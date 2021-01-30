Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

