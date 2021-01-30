Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 304,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $12,233,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 629,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

