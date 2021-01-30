Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

