Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $599,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 299.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Apple by 298.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 230,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 172,724 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 271.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 224,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 163,989 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 51.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 66,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

