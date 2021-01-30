Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

