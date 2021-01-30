Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.