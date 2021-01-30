Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Shares Down 1.2%

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 26,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.