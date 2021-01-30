AquariusCoin (ARCO) Market Cap Hits $529,060.49

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 264.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 188.6% higher against the US dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $529,060.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125,590.12 or 3.66980948 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,277,367 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.