Aragon (ANT) Hits Market Capitalization of $160.05 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00011763 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $160.05 million and $36.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

