Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 240.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ARAV opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

