ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.65 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.