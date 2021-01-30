Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 590,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,095. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

