Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Tops $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $3.34 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,182,346 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

