Archer DAO Governance Token Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,182,346 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.