Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and $5.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00198419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $588.03 or 0.01712124 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

