Areti Web Innovations (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Trading Down 13.4%

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) shares traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.13. 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Areti Web Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWEB)

Areti Web Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers Web site hosting services and options for various Web site applications, including ASP, ASP.NET 2.0, Linux, Virtual Private Servers, PHP, SQL Server, MySQL, SharePoint, and Microsoft Exchange.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Areti Web Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Areti Web Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.