Arionum (ARO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Arionum has a market cap of $54,780.20 and $290.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,365.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.34 or 0.04025336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00388727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.01204431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00521754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00245118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

