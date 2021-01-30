Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.41

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,024,626 coins and its circulating supply is 126,903,729 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

