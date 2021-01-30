ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,977.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

