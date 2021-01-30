Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 10.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.