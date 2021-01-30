Arqma Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $33,078.79 and approximately $133,895.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.02 or 0.03999893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00385541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.01192664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00510273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00403513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00246144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022079 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,120,828 coins and its circulating supply is 8,076,285 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

