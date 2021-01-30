Arqma Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $46,507.98 and $170,001.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,860.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.12 or 0.04019755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00391045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.01203930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00526231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00409193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00251593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022238 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,127,072 coins and its circulating supply is 8,082,529 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.