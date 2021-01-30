Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 369,142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $73,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

