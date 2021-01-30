Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

