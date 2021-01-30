Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.