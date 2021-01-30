Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,374 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,084 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,577. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

