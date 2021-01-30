Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $3.92 Million in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Ping Identity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 263.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,204,150 shares of company stock valued at $138,455,245 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PING opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.