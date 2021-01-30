Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,097 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of First Foundation worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 9.1% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $904.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

