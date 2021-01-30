Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 7,934 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -385.65 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

