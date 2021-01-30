Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.