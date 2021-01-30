Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,886 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

TROW stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

