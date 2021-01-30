Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,772 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.