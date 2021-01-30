Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

