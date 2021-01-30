Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.63

Shares of Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.63 and traded as high as $296.00. Artilium plc (ARTA.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.63.

About Artilium plc (ARTA.L) (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

