Arweave (AR) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $157.14 million and $6.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00013888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.